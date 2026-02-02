Juvenile facing charges after shooting in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A juvenile has been charged after a shooting in Niagara Falls on Thursday evening.

According to the City of Niagara Falls, the Niagara Falls Police Department received a call around 5 p.m. from a residence on 77th Street, reporting someone had been shot. The victim was reportedly shot in the abdomen and transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

During the investigation, officers discovered that another person in the household was shot and taken to Erie County Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a firearm. He is currently being held in accordance with the Office of Children and Family Services.