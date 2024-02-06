Justin Timberlake bringing 'The Forget Tomorrow World Tour' to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Justin Timberlake's "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" is coming to Buffalo's KeyBank Center.

The musician announced his first round of leg 2 North America shows Tuesday morning and that includes a show in Buffalo on Monday, October 21.

The tour has sold out 21 performances to date, with 350,000 tickets sold for the previously announced 30 shows.

Tickets for the show in Buffalo go on sale Friday, February 9th at 10 a.m. at JustinTimberlake.com.

Presale tickets through Citi and Verizon became available Tuesday morning and the KeyBank Center presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m.