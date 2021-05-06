Justin Bieber now set to take the stage at KeyBank Center May 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Justin Bieber is now set to take the stage at KeyBank Center on May 14, 2022.

Bieber was originally scheduled to come to Buffalo August 24, 2020 but he postponed the entire 45-date tour due to COVID-19. A new tour was set to begin in June 2021 with a show at KeyBank Center on July 19, 2021 but that tour has now been rescheduled to 2022 due to varying COVID-19 restrictions.

The tour is set to begin on February 18, 2022 in San Diego, it will make a stop in Buffalo on May 14, 2022 and conclude June 24, 2022 in Milwaukee.

"All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. All previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2022 date," a release says.

Visit justinbiebermusic.com for further information.