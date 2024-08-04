'Justice for Jaylen': GYC Ministries hosting back-to-school drive in honor of Jaylen Griffin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — GYC Ministries is launching a back-to-school book bag drive in honor of Jaylen Griffin for the month of August.

Jaylen Griffin disappeared on August 4th, 2020. For almost four years his family and community members had been searching for him until April of this year, when his body was found.

Now his family is left wondering what happened to Jaylen.

"I don't have closure for myself. I'm never going to have closure until who's responsible for Jaylen's murder,” says Brian Griffin, Jaylen’s father. “Me and his mother always knew he was leaving when they listed he was a runaway which he was never a runaway. we knew Jaylen was missing after the two days he was gone. when he didn't come that night we knew he was missing."

The GYC Ministries is embarking on a back-to-school bookbag drive for the entire month

"Just to get the kids excited to go back to school but also to make them aware of missing kids exploited and sex trafficking,” says Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries. “We're going to have pamphlets in there so they can learn how to not get abducted."

Pastor Newkirk of the ministry says this initiative is a way to build Jaylen's legacy.

"He would open the store door for people, he carried their bags. He loved sweets, he loved going to the store and buying what he liked,” the pastor says.

878 Humboldt Parkway is one of the donation sites to drop off bookbags and any school supplies.

Click here to contact GYC Ministries.

