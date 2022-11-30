Justice E. Jeannette Ogden appointed to New York State Appellate Division's Fourth Judicial Department

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced her appointment of Justice E. Jeannette Ogden to the New York State Appellate Division's Fourth Judicial Department Wednesday afternoon.

"For nearly 30 years, Justice E. Jeannette Ogden has served as a fair and impartial jurist, upholding the rule of law for the people of Western New York. I am honored to appoint Justice Ogden to the Appellate Division, Fourth Department, and am confident she will continue to serve with distinction." - Governor Kathy Hochul

Justice Ogden has served as a New York State Supreme Court Justice since 2015. She served as a Buffalo City Court judge and as an acting judge for Erie County.

"I am grateful that Governor Kathy Hochul has appointed Honorable E. Jeanette Ogden to the Appellate Division, Fourth Department. Since being appointed to Buffalo City Court, and now on the NYS Supreme Court, Justice Ogden has worked tirelessly for Western New York and is one of the region's most respected jurists. I am confident Justice Ogden will use her unique background and experience to bring an invaluable perspective to the Fourth Department." - City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

Justice Ogden is currently an adjunct professor at the State University of New York at Buffalo Law School and Daemen College.