'Just want her to come home': Cheektowaga man under investigation in connection with missing Ohio girl

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A family is searching for their 16-year-old daughter, Madison Fields, who has been missing from Colerain Township, near Cincinnati, since mid-February.

"We just want her to come home," said Tyler Hirn.

Madison's parents, Tyler and Carrie Hirn, have been pleading for answers. They formed a search party on February 22.

"We're gathered here just to put more flyers out, try to get her face out there more, as much as we can, so somebody will say something," said Hirn.

Now, investigators have turned their attention to a Cheektowaga man, Kyle D. Lawrence, more than 400 miles away.

Police found video surveillance of Madison's home that showed her getting into a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a New York license plate, which they learned Lawrence had rented. The last known video of Madison was recorded on Friday, February 13.

In 2024, authorities say Lawrence became the subject of an FBI report when a citizen vigilante group confronted him in Canada, where he was allegedly heading to engage in sexual contact with a 15-year-old.

Last Thursday, authorities raided his home in Cheektowaga, seizing his laptop and phone.

According to court documents, Lawrence admitted to having child sex abuse material on those devices. He also allegedly told agents he had communicated with a minor through Snapchat and then traveled to the Cincinnati area to meet up with her twice in January.

"Nobody should go through this. It's breaking us down. I'm doing anything and everything to find her. Like, I can't just stop looking," said Tyler and Carrie Hirn at a search party last month.

Lawrence is in custody in Ohio on charges related to traveling with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. He has not been charged directly in connection with Madison Fields' whereabouts.

Federal court documents do not name Madison, but Colerain Township Police confirm that Lawrence is believed to have had previous interactions with her.

Anyone with information about Madison's whereabouts is asked to call Colerain Police at (513) 321-COPS.

