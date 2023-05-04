Just some friends makin' it big! Two local teachers make professional pickleball dream a reality

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America. Anyone at Pickleball Island on Grand Island will tell you that, and it gets competitive on the court.

"People always joke that if basket weaving was a sport, I would find a way to make it competitive," Amy Porter sad.

Amy Porter and Cristen Kessler have found a way to adapt a former high-level athletic life into their new passion. A green ball with holes in it, and some paddles. Pickleball has become a pastime for them.

"Pickleball wasn't a sport that was really out there when I was in college. Sadly, I wasn't interested back then, but I wish I was. I'm relieved that I started 15 months ago," Kessler said.

Meeting on the pickleball court, the two found out they have a ton in common. Both math teachers, and former Division-1 athletes, they shared a genuine bond. It then turned into a little more of a serious game. As they got better and better, they wanted to take it to the next level.

Enter the National Pickleball League Combine, with hopes the two would make it to the NPL.

Everyone in the combine was invited to the NPL draft, with the dream of turning pro.

"It was a very fast one day trip where we flew all the way down there.. It was just one day. It was crazy," Kessler said.

"We got to there 15 minuted before the draft because Fort Lauderdale was washed out. We had to change in the bathroom," Porter said.

One hectic trip to Naples, FL later, and the two were drafted into the NPL.

Porter was drafted to Naples JBB United, while Kessler was brought onto Austin Ignite. As they begin competitive play for their teams in June, they never thought pickleball would ever turn into this. Now, they're professional athletes, and lifelong friends.

"Never expected pickleball out of anything, I just loved sports growing. It allows us to be competitive, and I'm really excited to be a part of that atmosphere," Porter said.

