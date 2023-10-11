‘Just go with the flow’: Akron Middle School students set sail in cardboard boats on the swimming pool

AKRON, N.Y. — Akron Middle School students set sail on the school swimming pool Wednesday, paddling boats they made from only cardboard and duct tape.

The new Homecoming week tradition at Akron puts their students’ building skills to the test.

“It’s been a really fun activity for the kids to get involved in every year,” said Akron Central teacher Daric Barege.

Barege is an 8th grade social studies teacher and runs this event every year.

He said there’s always boats that make it two lengths of the pool and ones that don’t make it out of the starting blocks.



WKBW Not every boat safely makes it across the pool.

But he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“You can definitely tell some kids put it together 20 minutes before hand, but some of the kids put a lot of time into it… It’s what makes it fun.”

Sixth graders Aleece O’Malley and Ayla Jagelo participated for the first time, and had been looking forward to the event for years.

“We thought it would be fun,” Ayla said.

This year, they finally got their chance to set sail on their homemade Cute-Cucumber, in hopes of out lasting their classmates’ creations.

WKBW 6th graders Aleece O’Malley and Ayla Jagelo paddled their boat, The Cute-Cumber, across the pool twice in under one minute.

8th graders Briana Wind, Lilly Sears and Delaina Blair finished second in last year’s race with hopes of improving this year.

"I think we did well. It sunk at the end, but we got there on time," Lilly said.

WKBW 8th graders Briana Wind and Lilly Sears paddled their boat, the S.S. Pickle, across the Akron Middle School swimming pool.

Aleece and Ayla’s maiden voyage took home first prize, a season pass to Darien Lake.

Briana, Lilly and Delaina finished just behind them in third.