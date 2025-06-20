'Create and build family': Communities unite to celebrate Juneteenth across Buffalo and Cheektowaga

BUFFALO & CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents across Western New York came together to honor Juneteenth with celebrations that amplified community voices and strengthened neighborhood bonds.

In Buffalo's Masten District, the sound of drums echoed through Martin Luther King Jr. Park as community members gathered for a combined Juneteenth celebration and "Masten Family Reunion" event.

"Just create and build family. That's what our communities need to be," said Councilmember Zeneta Everhart of Buffalo's Masten District. "I tell people all the time, I'm an 80s baby? I was raised by my parents, but I was raised by my village, which is my neighborhood and that's what we have to get back to. We have to make sure that our young people know that their neighborhood is there for them."

Everhart organized the event alongside community members, bringing neighbors together despite weather challenges. The celebration highlighted the importance of community connections and creating spaces where everyone feels welcome.

For volunteers like Rogerleen Williamson, the event represented the strength of the Masten community.

"Friendship, relationships, good food. We know who our leader is, our council person. This is Masten. Masten on the move," Williamson said.

The celebration brought together people of all ages, creating opportunities for neighbors to connect and share in the significance of Juneteenth.

"I just thank God for this day. The weather's trying to get a little iffy, but we just thank God that we're here for Juneteenth. Everybody's here to celebrate in unity, to have a great time," shared one grandmother at the event.

The night concluded with fireworks, which Everhart noted is an essential part of holiday celebrations.

Meanwhile, Cheektowaga marked a historic moment with its first formal recognition of Juneteenth through a flag-raising ceremony.

"I hope this sends a message to the community of unity and hope and joy. It's the first time celebrating like this in Cheektowaga, and it was great to see so many of the community and officials come out here and celebrate with us," said Monica Elderkin, a Juneteenth celebration supporter. "And I had my children with me, so it was good to hear them to get the message once again."

The celebration provided an opportunity for younger generations to learn about the historical significance of Juneteenth.

"Juneteenth means to me, when Harriet Tubman escaped and freed other slaves like her sister and her brother," said Booker, a young Cheektowaga resident.

Booker also demonstrated his understanding of why Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19th, explaining: "When they announced slaves were released, they had to go to different states and they had and they didn't have cars so they had to go on horses or wagons and it took a long time for to people to know."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.