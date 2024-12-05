'Just a little bump': Goo Goo Dolls' Robby Takac talks postponing tour, living in Buffalo and more

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Goo Goo Dolls, born here in Buffalo, announced this week it had to postpone its tour through South America after lead singer John Rzeznik was hospitalized with pneumonia.

I sat down with fellow band member Robby Takac in Buffalo at his recording studio. We talked about Rzeznik's recovery and what they have planned for 2025.

Takac said Rzeznik is doing OK and the pause in the tour is, "Just a little bump."

He also said next year they will have a new record out and a big tour of North America.

The 2025 tour includes a stop here in their hometown, playing at KeyBank Center on August 9.

We had a lengthy conversation about growing up and living in Buffalo, the history of the band, his lifelong love of music, and much more.

