Jury finds Town of Tonawanda man guilty of murdering his wife in December 2019

Erie County District Attorney's Office
Posted at 2:54 PM, Feb 04, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A jury has found a Town of Tonawanda man guilty of murdering his wife inside their home in December 2019.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a jury found 53-year-old Jose Ruiz, Jr. guilty, as charged, of one count of murder in the second degree after one hour of deliberations following a 3 ½ day trial.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Ruiz's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as a jury has found him guilty. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

According to the district attorney's office, Ruiz intentionally caused the death of his wife, 59-year-old Mavilie Ruiz, by strangling her with his hands following an argument inside their home on Tillotson Place on December 9, 2019.

Ruiz faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced March 14. He continues to be held without bail.

