Jury finds Town of Tonawanda man guilty of murder after machete attack in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury found 48-year-old Adalberto J. Bermudez, Jr., also known as “Chopa,” of the Town of Tonawanda, guilty of one count of second-degree murder.

The DA said jurors rendered their decision after approximately six hours of deliberation following a six-day trial, convicting Bermudez of the sole count of the indictment.

According to the DA, on September 23, 2023, Buffalo police responded to Isabelle Street, where they found the victim, 39-year-old Jose Barreto-Gonzalez, dead inside his second-floor apartment. Investigators determined that Bermudez intentionally caused Barreto-Gonzalez's death by repeatedly striking him with a machete.

Bermudez faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in Erie County Court on July 22. He remains held without bail.