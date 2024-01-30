Jury finds teen guilty of manslaughter in connection to deadly shooting in June 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury found a 16-year-old boy from Buffalo guilty of one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after approximately two hours of deliberation following a four-day trial.

The district attorney's office said on June 26, 2022, the juvenile offender, who was 14 years old at the time, shot 24-year-old Morrell Buster Jr. with an illegal gun. The weapon was not recovered and Buster died from a gunshot wound to his neck.

Provided photo Morrell Buster Jr.

The juvenile offender, who is eligible for youthful offender adjudication, is scheduled to be sentenced before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan, a designated Youth Part judge, on April 3 and continues to be held without bail in the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center.

The district attorney's office said if denied youthful offender status, he faces a maximum sentence of an indeterminate term of 3 1/3 to 10 years.