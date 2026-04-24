Jury finds suspect guilty of murder in Deborah Meindl's death in Tonawanda in 1993

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury found 56-year-old Brian Scott Lorenzo, also known as Brian Scott Lorenz, guilty of multiple charges in the death of Deborah Meindl in 1993.

According to the DA, the jury found Lorenzo guilty of:



Two counts of second-degree murder

One count of first-degree burglary

Investigators said that on February 17, 1993, Lorenzo entered a home on Franklin Street in the City of Tonawanda, and while inside, intentionally caused the death of 33-year-old Deborah Meindl. She was found dead in the dining room by her 10-year-old daughter as she arrived home from school. The DA said the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of death as homicide caused by ligature strangulation.

This marks the closing of a case that has been up in the air for years.

In August 2023, a judge vacated the convictions of Lorenzo and his co-defendant James Pugh, who were tried together and found guilty by a jury in 1994.

In December 2025, Pugh's case was dismissed, and the DA released the following statement: "Over the past several months, our prosecutors conducted a thorough reassessment of the evidence in preparation for the trial against Pugh. Due to our inability to present the same evidence deemed admissible in the original trial and the unavailability of critical witnesses more than 30 years later, the People can no longer meet our burden of proof in the case against James Pugh. Therefore, we sought a dismissal in the interest of justice with the consent of the victim’s family."

Now, jurors rendered their decision against Lorenzo after about six hours of deliberation following a nine-day trial.

Lorenzo remains held without bail and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 13.

The district attorney released a statement that said in part: