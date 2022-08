WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara County jury has found a Rochester man guilty of arson in connection to a fire at the Days Inn hotel on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield in November 2020.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office said the jury found 64-year-old Richard Pesono guilty of:

Fourth-degree arson

First-degree reckless endangerment

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

The fire occurred on November 7, 2020, two people suffered minor injuries.