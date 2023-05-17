Jury finds Niagara Falls man guilty of murder in connection to 2021 shooting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury found 30-year-old Antonio Carr guilty of second-degree murder in connection to a shooting in October 2021.

In addition to the murder charge, Carr was also found guilty of multiple weapon counts in the killing of 57-year-old Tracy Greene at Greene's barber shop in Niagara Falls on October 2, 2021.

“This was a cold-blooded killing. The defendant shot the victim with a small caliber rifle. When those shots weren’t fatal, he left, returned moments later with a 9 mm handgun, and shot him six more times. Some of those shots were fired from directly over the victim while he lay on the floor. This verdict will ensure that this extremely dangerous individual is off the streets of Niagara Falls for good.” - Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman

Carr is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28, he faces as much as 55 years to life in prison.