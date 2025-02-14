Jury finds man guilty of child sexual assault

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury found 42-year-old Robert Roy, formerly of the Town of Tonawanda, guilty of two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, one count of second-degree criminal sexual act and one count of second-degree rape.

The DA's office said on multiple occasions between January 2012 and August 2019 Roy engaged in sexual intercourse and sexual conduct with a child who was less than 13 years old at locations in the Village of Williamsville and the Town of Tonawanda. Roy was known to the victim.

Roy faces a maximum sentence of 64 years to life in prison if sentenced consecutively. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 31 and remains held without bail. A temporary order of protection issued on behalf of the victim remains in effect.