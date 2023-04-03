Jury finds man guilty of all charges against him in connection to shooting in Akron

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury has found 51-year-old Spencer J. Nowinski of Sardinia guilty of one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

The district attorney's office said in December 2020, Nowinski and the male victim were involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot outside of a fast food restaurant on Main Street in the Village of Akron. Nowinski ran away from the victim but turned around and shot him once with an illegal gun, causing injuries to both of the victim's legs.

According to the district attorney's office, Nowinski was arrested at the scene and a handgun that was reported stolen during a residential burglary in the Town of Clarence a few days prior was recovered.

He faces 25 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in Erie County Court as a persistent violent felony offender on May 25. He remains held without bail.