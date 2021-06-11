Watch
Jury finds man guilty for killing man inside auto shop in Buffalo

Posted at 3:43 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 15:43:17-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says a jury has found a man guilty for killing a man inside an auto repair shop in Buffalo.

According to the district attorney, 38-year-old James Robbs, Jr. was found guilty one count of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-I” felony) and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” violent felonies).

Robbs shot 32-year-old Michael Jenkins, Jr. multiple times inside an auto repair shop on East Ferry Street near Ernst Avenue in Buffalo in September 2018.

Robbs is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28, and faces a maximum of 40 years to life in prison.

