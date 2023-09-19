Watch Now
Jury finds Lockport man guilty of leaving the scene of deadly hit-and-run crash

WKBW
At the crash scene of the hit & run Saturday in Lockport.
Posted at 12:12 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 12:12:30-04

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced a jury found 38-year-old Nathan Marziale of Lockport guilty of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident.

Nathan Marziale, 38, of Lockport, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

According to the district attorney's office, on February 19, 2022, Marziale struck and killed Rafael A. Medina-Gonzalez on Dysinger Road in Lockport while Medina-Gonzalez was assisting an employee whose vehicle was stuck in the snow. Marziale drove off while Medina-Gonzalez was on the roof of his vehicle and a passerby noticed Medina-Gonzalez in a snow bank two miles from the scene of the initial incident.

7 News learned that Medina-Gonzalez was the operator of Far-Go Logistics, a delivery service provider for Amazon.

“To say this was traumatic for Mr. Medina-Gonzalez’s co-worker and fiancée, who were present and witnessed it, is a gross understatement. The defendant’s concern that night was only for himself. The jury returned an obviously correct verdict in this case."
- Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman

The district attorney's office said Marziale faces 2 1/3 to 7 years in state prison and is set to be sentenced in November.

