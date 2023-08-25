Jury finds Hamburg man guilty of murder in attack outside of Lake Shore Road tavern in November 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury has found 34-year-old William J. Giambelluca of Hamburg guilty of one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery after about three hours of deliberation following a five-day trial.

The district attorney's office said on November 22, 2021, 67-year-old John E. Rados, Sr., was leaving a bar on Lake Shore Road in Blasdell when he was attacked in the parking lot by Giambelluca. He hit Rados on the head with an object during the robbery and fled after he stole an unknown amount of money. Rados drove himself home after the assault.

A family member found Rados unconscious inside of his home the next morning. He was taken to ECMC where he died on November 24, 2021. According to the district attorney's office, the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Rados died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Giambelluca is scheduled to be sentenced in Erie County Court on October 13. He faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison and continues to be held without bail.