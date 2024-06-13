Jury finds Grand Island man guilty of murder in deadly crash on Main Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A jury has found a Grand Island man guilty of murder and assault in connection to a deadly crash on Main Street in Buffalo in March 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury found 44-year-old Ronald F. Olson, II of Grand Island guilty of one count of second-degree murder, four counts of first-degree assault and five counts of second-degree assault.

According to the district attorney's office, on March 20, 2023, Olson was trying to sell items of clothing to the occupants of a Jeep at a gas station on Main Street near Winspear Avenue. After the encounter, the driver of the Jeep exited the parking lot and continued to drive onto Main Street. Olson believed they had driven off with clothing and chased after the Jeep. He hit the driver’s side of the Jeep with his truck which caused the Jeep to veer off the roadway and hit a light pole and then a tree near the intersection of Main Street and Benwood Avenue.

The driver of the Jeep, 18-year-old Jarel Buchanan, died at the scene. There were four passengers in the Jeep as well, they suffered various serious physical injuries but survived.

Olson is scheduled to be sentenced on August 20. He remains held without bail. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.