Jury finds Cheektowaga man guilty of criminal sexual act

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury found 31-year-old Deon D. Eppslove, also known as Deon Love, of Cheektowaga, guilty of one count of first-degree criminal sexual act and one count of second-degree criminal trespass.

According to the DA, jurors rendered their decision after two days of deliberations following a five-day trial, convicting Eppslove of the highest sustainable charge and a lesser included offense. Eppslove was acquitted of all other counts of the indictment.

The DA said that on August 10, 2024, Eppslove, who was known to the victim, entered the victim's residence in Buffalo through a rear door and remained unlawfully inside. A physical altercation ensued when the victim tried to get Eppslove to leave and during the altercation, Eppslove forcibly engaged in sexual conduct with the victim. The victim was able to contact 911 and Eppslove fled through the rear door when police arrived. He was then apprehended by responding officers.

Eppslove is scheduled to be sentenced before State Supreme Court Justice Kelly Vacco on March 4, 2026. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. He was held without bail pending sentence and a temporary order of protection, issued on behalf of the victim, remains in effect.