Jury finds Buffalo woman guilty of criminally negligent homicide for killing bicyclist in 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A jury has found a Buffalo woman guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault for killing one bicyclist and injuring two others in Downtown Buffalo in 2022.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said the jury found 35-year-old Carmen Martin guilty of the charges after six hours of deliberation following a seven-day trial.

According to the DA, on June 17, 2022, Martin was driving west on South Park Avenue and hit a bicyclist from behind near the Seneca Buffalo Creek casino. The 32-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to ECMC and treated for an injury to her head and broken bones.

After hitting the first bicyclist, Martin continued to drive on South Park Avenue and hit two more bicyclists near Columbia Street. Martin then crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle.

A 27-year-old woman was taken to ECMC to be treated for broken bones and a cut to her face.

29-year-old Sara Rogers was transported to Buffalo General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Rogers was a prominent local musician and an experienced musical therapist who helped create programs at Villa Maria College, where she was also a faculty member. Local musician killed in Friday night cycling crash

The district attorney's office previously said that an investigation determined that Martin has a medical condition. She was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Martin was remanded and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 6. She faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison.