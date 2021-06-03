Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a jury found a Buffalo man guilty of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

28-year-old Keenen M. LaValley faces two counts of sexual abuse and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. The jury rendered their verdict Wednesday after nearly two days of deliberations following a 4.5-day trial.

According to the district attorney's office, LaValley sexually abused child victims 13-years-old or younger at a location in the City of Buffalo on numerous occasions between June 1, 2010 and September 1, 2017.

LaValley faces a maximum of 14 years in prison, he was held without bail and is scheduled to be sentenced July 22.