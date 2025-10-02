Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of murder in shooting on Northland Avenue in September 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury found 49-year-old Alfonzo D. Quinney of Buffalo guilty of one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after approximately four hours of deliberation following a four-day trial.

According to the DA, on September 6, 2024, Quinney intentionally shot 28-year-old Elijah Mingo with an illegal gun on the 100 block of Northland Avenue in Buffalo. Mingo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quinney remains held without bail and is scheduled to be sentenced on November 17. He faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.