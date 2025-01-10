Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of murder in deadly stabbing in June 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A jury has found a Buffalo man guilty of murder in connection to a deadly stabbing in June 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 59-year-old Eric M. Hawkins was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder.

The district attorney's office said Hawkins stabbed 39-year-old Glenn Ervin Drue, Jr. multiple times outside of a home on the first block of Connelly Avenue in Buffalo on June 11, 2023. Drue was taken by ambulance to ECMC where later died.

Hawkins faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on February 14. He remains held without bail.