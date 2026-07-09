Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of murder in deadly shooting on Busti Avenue in July 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury found 49-year-old Moises Cortijo of Buffalo guilty of one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a deadly shooting in July 2025.

According to the DA, jurors rendered their decision Wednesday afternoon after less than two hours of deliberation following a two-day trial.

Investigators said that on July 13, 2025, Buffalo police responded to a shooting on the 300 block of Busti Avenue. The victim, 35-year-old David Ortiz-Ramos, was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was pronounced dead. The DA's investigation determined that Cortijo was a participant in the deadly shooting.

The case is scheduled to return for a post-verdict motion argument before State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens on July 30. The sentencing date has not been scheduled at this time, and Cortijo continues to be held without bail.