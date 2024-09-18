Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of murder in deadly shooting in September 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A jury has found a Buffalo man guilty of murder and other charges in a deadly shooting in September 2022.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury found 42-year-old Joel Coleman guilty of one count of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree menacing after about three hours of deliberation following a two-week trial.

The district attorney's office said on September 20, 2022, Coleman shot and killed 34-year-old Nicholas D. Petroski with an illegal gun inside Petroski's residence on the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Petroski was shot once in the neck and died at the scene.

According to the DA, 24-year-old Azaliyah A. Serrano of Kenmore was indicted for assaulting the second surviving victim during the crime. Serrano pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault and received a determinate sentence of two years in prison in July 2023.

Coleman remains held without bail and faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 7.