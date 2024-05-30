Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of murder in connection to shooting in June 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury found 39-year-old Jonathan Whitsett of Buffalo guilty of one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The district attorney's office said on June 18, 2022, Whitsett intentionally shot 36-year-old William P. Cobb, III with an illegal gun while inside his vehicle that was parked in the area of Manhattan Avenue in Buffalo. Cobb was transported to ECMC where he later died from his injuries.

Whitsett faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 24. He remains held without bail.