BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A jury has found a Buffalo man guilty of murder in connection to a fatal shooting in April 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury found 38-year-old Andrello M. Brown guilty of one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after three hours of deliberation following a six-day trial.

The district attorney's office said on April 12, 2020, Brown intentionally shot the victim, 41-year-old Clint Reeder, once in the back of the head with an illegal handgun outside of Reeder’s grandmother’s home on Stockbridge Avenue. Reeder, was taken to ECMC where he died from his injuries. According to the DA, Brown and Reeder were involved in an ongoing dispute involving a female.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on August 11 and faces a maximum of 40 years to life in prison. He continues to remain held without bail.