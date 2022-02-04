Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of murder for shooting his ex-girlfriend in November 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A jury has found a Buffalo man guilty of murder for shooting his ex-girlfriend in November 2019.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a jury found 43-year-old Clarence Lamont Bryant guilty of one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree Thursday evening after one hour of deliberations following a three-day trial.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Bryant's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has been found guilty by a jury. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

According to the district attorney's office, on November 15, 2019 Bryant intentionally shot his ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Lekeeta Holloman, with an illegal gun. The shooting occurred in the area of Prospect Avenue and Maryland Street as Holloman was walking back to her vehicle after taking their child to daycare. Holloman was taken to ECMC where she died from her injuries

Bryant faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced March 11. He continues to remain held without bail.