Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man has been found guilty of one count of murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal contempt in the second degree.

On June 19, 2020, the defendant, 28-year-old Talyn D. Williams, was involved in an altercation with a female inside of his home on Doat Street in Buffalo. Following the altercation, Williams intentionally stabbed the woman's friend outside of the home. The friend, 28-year-old Allison Turner, died of her injuries at ECMC.

Williams was charged with murder and arraigned in Buffalo City Court on June 20, 2020. The judge at the arraignment, Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio, issued a no-contact order of protection on behalf of the first woman. Williams violated the order of protection twice by calling the woman while he was incarcerated at the Erie County Holding Center.

Williams' sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Erie County Court. He will face a maximum of 27 years to life in prison.