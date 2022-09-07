Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of murder

2.png
Erie County District Attorney's Office
2.png
Posted at 12:59 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 12:59:29-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man has been found guilty of one count of murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal contempt in the second degree.

On June 19, 2020, the defendant, 28-year-old Talyn D. Williams, was involved in an altercation with a female inside of his home on Doat Street in Buffalo. Following the altercation, Williams intentionally stabbed the woman's friend outside of the home. The friend, 28-year-old Allison Turner, died of her injuries at ECMC.

Williams was charged with murder and arraigned in Buffalo City Court on June 20, 2020. The judge at the arraignment, Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio, issued a no-contact order of protection on behalf of the first woman. Williams violated the order of protection twice by calling the woman while he was incarcerated at the Erie County Holding Center.

Williams' sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Erie County Court. He will face a maximum of 27 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United