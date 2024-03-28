Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of manslaughter in connection to deadly stabbing in December 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury has found 46-year-old Otis L. Johnson, Jr. of Buffalo guilty of one count of first-degree manslaughter after less than two hours of deliberation following a five-day trial.

The district attorney's office said on December 19, 2022, Johnson stabbed 56-year-old Katherine Crofton six times during an argument inside Crofton's apartment on the 300 block of Riley Street in Buffalo. Crofton died from her injuries.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced as a second felony offender on June 27. He faces up to 25 years in prison and remains held without bail.