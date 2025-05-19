Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of child sexual abuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury found a Buffalo man guilty of child sexual abuse.

According to the DA, 50-year-old Wayne T. Paveljack was found guilty of one count of predatory sexual assault against a child and one count of endangering the welfare of a child after more than three days of deliberations following a 4 ½-day trial.

The district attorney's office said on multiple occasions between June 16, 2019, and July 15, 2024, Paveljack, who is a registered sex offender, engaged in sexual intercourse and sexual conduct with a child at a location in the City of Buffalo. Paveljack was known to the victim.

Paveljack is scheduled to be sentenced on August 4 and remains held without bail. He faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison. A temporary order of protection issued on behalf of the victim remains in place.