Jury convicts Lockport man of attempted murder after shooting in Niagara Falls in 2024

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old Jalik George was convicted of multiple charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting in Niagara Falls in 2024.

According to the DA, on March 3, 2024, George shot another man with an illegal handgun. The man survived a gunshot to the torso.

George was convicted by a jury on Tuesday of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the DA, George has been to state prison twice, once for a weapons and assault charge and again for a weapons and drugs case charge. The DA said this shooting occurred within 10 days of George being released on parole.

"He now qualifies as a persistent violent felony offender, and will be returning to state prison, this time for a minimum of 20 years to life," Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said in a release.

