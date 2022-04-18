Jurassic World Live Tour coming to Buffalo's KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Buffalo's KeyBank Center in October.

There will be shows from October 21 through October 23. Advance tickets go on sale Tuesday and tickets go on sale to the general public on April 26. You can sign up here to become a Jurassic World Live Tour Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to a pre-sale offer code.

"With unrivaled arena production quality, Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers," the event page says.

You can find more information here.