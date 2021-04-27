Jurassic Quest roars into Highmark Stadium this summer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jurassic Quest is set to roar into the home of the Buffalo Bills this July.

North America's largest dinosaur adventure is set to bring its family fun event to the Northeast with stops in Western New York July 16-25.

Jurassic Quest Drive Thru promises to transform outdoor areas throughout the region into a fun-filled drive-thru experience complete with life-like dinosaurs, baby dino and trainer meet and greets, photo opportunities and a choose-your-own-audio-adventure tour.

Additional showings will be added on a rolling basis.

Fans are encouraged to join the free pre-sale list. Tickets are $49 per vehicle.