Junk Free Skin removing plastic from personal care products

BUFFALO, NY — Renew Bath and Body is so much more than a personal care shop, the company hopes to eliminate plastic from packaging through their manufacturing company Junk Free Skin in Buffalo.

"We were putting all this short term plastic into the world and poisoning mother earth so that is when we paused and evolved into this company,” said Tom Akers, President of Junk Free Skin.

The company is working to make water soluable packaging for all of it's products, starting with their refillable hand soap line.

“We start using the water soluble material for our new products. We're trying to innovate this water soluble material with compostable packaging so that within six months or less you have no packaging whatsoever left on the planet,” said Michael Constantine, Creative Marketing Director for Junk Free Skin.

But it is not just for hand soaps, Junk Free Skin also uses water soluable material for their bath bombs and shower fizzers.

"We are shrink wrapping it in that water soluble film. So the end user basically just drops it at the top.All the package just disappears," said Akers.

Junk Free Skin hopes to become the number one factory for businesses big and small to use for personal care manufacturing, eliminating the unnecessary waste in the world, one pod at a time.

Junk Free Skin will be apart of the annual WNY Sustainability Business Summit on November 16th.

Renew Bath and Body and Junk Free Skin are launching their new water dissolving soap products in November.