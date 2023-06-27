'Junior Good Days' summer camp connecting kids dealing with cancer

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Popcorn, games and even a bounce house were ready to kick off this year's "Junior Good Days" — a camp program for children ages four to seven who have cancer or who have an immediate family member touched by cancer.

Today's carnival theme was the start of a week that is going to be filled with various field trips. However, today was also the start of lifelong connections and friendships.

"Some of our volunteers that are here met as friends at camp and now they come back to volunteer," said Alicia Sommer, Family and Program Director. "These friendships really do last the kids a lifetime."

This year, a quarter of the group of children lost a parent or a sibling to cancer. This camp gives them an opportunity to meet other children who are in a similar situation.

"These kids, they often can feel lonely in their experiences," said Sommer. "Their friends at school or in their neighborhood — they may not know or understand what these kids are going through. So it's a way to bring them together and find other kids that have a sibling that is going through treatment."

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, the camp will continue through the rest of this week with fun-filled trips to a botanical garden, lake and indoor amusement center.