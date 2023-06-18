Juneteenth Festival coming to an end in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The fun, food and festivities continued Sunday at Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior Park in Buffalo.

It's day two of the Juneteenth Festival.

People from near and far enjoyed the entertainment, vendors and activities.

It's all about having fun in the sun, but it's also a charitable and educational effort.

This is run by mostly volunteers who want to preserve and promote African American heritage, and benefit our entire Buffalo community.

Monday is the official federal holiday of Juneteenth.