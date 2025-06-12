Juneteenth 2025 Parade and Festival is this weekend; How to watch live

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready for a celebration of Black pride right here in Western New York!

On Saturday, the streets near Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park will come alive with the vibrant sights and sounds of the annual Juneteenth Parade.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Genesee Street near Ivy Street.

Thousands are expected to gather along Genesee Street to witness dozens of community organizations march in a dazzling display of unity and culture.

From the organizers:

The Juneteenth Buffalo Parade is a vibrant, high-energy celebration that brings the community together in a powerful display of culture, passion, and pride. This annual procession kicks off the Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo, one of the largest and longest-running celebrations of African American freedom and heritage in the nation.



From the moment the parade begins, the streets come alive with the rhythmic beats of drill teams, the electrifying energy of dancers and performers, and the dazzling presence of community leaders and activists marching with purpose. Children and teens proudly take part, waving flags, showcasing their talents, and embracing the legacy of resilience and unity.



Spectators marvel at the classic cars, shining symbols of history and style, rolling through the parade route, while local organizations, schools, and businesses add their creative floats to the procession. The air is filled with music, from the deep drumlines to soulful melodies, creating an atmosphere that is both joyful and empowering.



At its core, the Juneteenth Buffalo Parade is a testament to the strength and spirit of the community—a visual and auditory tribute to African American heritage, achievements, and the ongoing fight for justice and equality. It is more than a parade; it is a movement of remembrance, celebration, and forward progress, uniting generations in a shared love for culture, history, and freedom.



7 News WKBW will live-stream the parade, presented by Daemen University. You can watch the parade live on the 7 News WKBW Facebook page, YouTube, website, mobile app, and on your favorite streaming device. The stream will begin when the parade makes its way to our spot on the route.

WATCH: 2024 Buffalo Juneteenth Parade

But the celebration doesn't end there! The 50th annual Juneteenth Festival will take place inside MLK Park on Saturday and Sunday, featuring food, live entertainment, and community vendors.

