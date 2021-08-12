Judiciary Committee to meet before further decision on Cuomo impeachment process

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Andrew Cuomo will no longer be the governor of the New York in less than two weeks.

The NYS Assembly Judiciary Committee has not met in person to determine if the impeachment probe of Governor Cuomo will result in any further action.

Soon-to-be Governor Kathy Hochul says anything with the impeachment process is out of her hands.

“I've been in this business long enough to know that is not the purview of the New York State governor to dictate to the New York State Assembly or to the judiciary committee on what actions they should take next with respect to anything, particularly impeachment,” said Hochul.

There are three Western New York assemblymembers on the NYS Assembly Judiciary Committee.

“We have not met as a committee since the news of the Governor’s resignation. As of right now, the impeachment investigation remains ongoing,” wrote in Assemblymember Monica Wallace, when asked about the future of the impeachment process.

"We won’t speculate on the committee’s next steps until she’s met with her committee colleagues,” wrote one spokesperson for Assemblymember Karen McMahon, when asked the same thing.

Assemblyman Mike Norris, responded with other republicans on the judiciary committee, pressing for the impeachment process to continue.

"The people of the state of New York deserve a full, public disclosure of the information obtained during our search for the truth. We intend to hold Gov. Andrew Cuomo accountable on behalf of his victims, including the 15,000 innocent lives lost in nursing homes."

