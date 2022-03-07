Judge revokes release for 18-year-old arrested eight times in Erie County since New Year's Eve

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A judge has revoked release for an 18-year-old arrested eight times in Erie County since New Year's Eve

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case revoked release for 18-year-old Kahill J. Reeves of Buffalo. Reeves has been charged in connection to numerous crimes involving stolen vehicles.

Our office filed a motion to request that the defendant be held without bail as he is accused of committing additional crimes following his arraignment on multiple pending cases while being released on his own recognizance as all of the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail. Last week, Judge Case granted the motion and remanded the defendant on four of his cases pending in Buffalo City Court. - Erie County District Attorney's Office

Below are the following dates the alleged crimes occurred and the charges he faces:

December 31, 2021 - one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

January 11, 2022 - one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

January 12, 2022 - two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and one count of False Personation

January 20, 2022 - one count of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree, and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

February 1, 2022 - one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, six counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and one count of Petit Larceny

February 7, 2022 - one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

February 17, 2022 - one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

February 21, 2022 - one count of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, one count of Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in the Third Degree, one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and one count of Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree

Prior to allegedly committing these crimes, the defendant was one of the first participants in our office’s restorative justice program for eligible adolescent offenders pending prosecution in Youth Part. Our office consented to the dismissal of the charge against the adolescent offender after he successfully completed the program. Therefore, our office cannot comment on the case as it has been sealed by operation of law. - Erie County District Attorney's Office

Reeves is scheduled to return on March 14 for a felony hearing on the initial four cases in Buffalo City Court.