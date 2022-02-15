Watch
Judge issues preliminary injunction blocking demolition of the Great Northern Grain Elevator

Ryan Arbogast
Great Northern Grain Elevator
Posted at 4:30 PM, Feb 15, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A judge has granted a preliminary injunction which blocks the demolition of the Great Northern Grain Elevator in Buffalo during the appeal process.

On Tuesday, a judge with the Supreme Court of the Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, issued the ruling in the case between The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture and the owner of the grain elevator, Archer Daniels Midland Milling (ADM) and The City of Buffalo.

The grain elevator was damaged during wind storms in Western New York in December.

ADM applied for an emergency demolition permit citing safety concerns after the building sustained damage.

