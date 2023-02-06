Judge finds Orchard Park gym owner guilty of trespassing on school property

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that Orchard Park Village Court Justice James C. Cosgrove found 51-year-old Robert F. Dinero guilty of one count of trespass, a violation.

The judge came to a decision after a one-day bench trial and Dinero was ordered to pay a $75 fine and $125 surcharge.

The district attorney's office said on December 9, 2021, Dinero knowingly entered and unlawfully remained inside Orchard Park Middle School in violation of the school district’s regulations. According to the district attorney's office, it occurred after the district notified Dinero that he was prohibited from entering any school building following a violation of the district’s Code of Conduct.

A temporary no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the school district and remains in effect. The matter is scheduled to return on March 2 for further discussion regarding a final no-contact order of protection.

Dinero was also found not guilty in a separate alleged incident and the case was dismissed.

In addition, the district attorney's office said Dinero has two additional pending criminal cases for allegedly trespassing on school property after being banned by district officials and communicating with a school official while knowingly in violation of an existing order of protection.

One alleged incident occurred on January 14, 2022, the district attorney's office said twice on the same day Dinero knowingly and unlawfully entered Ellicott Elementary School in violation of the school district’s regulations governing entry. He was arraigned on one count of trespass on January 18, 2022 and a temporary no-contact order of protection was issued.

The other alleged incident occurred on April 27, 2022, the district attorney's office said Dinero intentionally sent an e-mail to the Superintendent of the Orchard Park School District while knowingly in violation of an existing order of protection. He was issued an appearance ticket and was arraigned on one count of second-degree criminal contempt on June 21, 2022.

A return date on the two pending cases has not been scheduled at this time and he remains released on his own recognizance as all of the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.

In November 2020, Dinero filed a lawsuit against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Department of Health alleging Athletes Unleashed was severely impacted by the pandemic, and through no fault of its own, been forced to cease its operations as required by governmental order.

In December 2020, a judge ruled Athletes Unleashed could open at 100 percent capacity and in February 2021 a judge ruled the gym no longer needed to abide by executive orders older than 30 days.

In March 2021, Dinero filed a lawsuit "on behalf of his minor children and on behalf of all other similarly situated" against the Orchard Park Central School District, Orchard Park Board of Education, Cuomo, NYSDOH and NYSED seeking an injunction on the district from continuing to impose the hybrid/remote learning model.