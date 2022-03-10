Judge finds driver guilty on all charges in connection to fatal crash in Niagara Square in 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A judge has found a driver guilty on all charges in connection to a fatal crash in Niagara Square in 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced following a three-day bench trial Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi found 41-year-old Paul Tolbert, III of Buffalo guilty of:

One count of manslaughter in the second degree

One count of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree

One count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree

The district attorney's office said on November 26, 2020 Tolbert was driving a minivan at a high rate of speed south on Delaware Avenue when he crashed into the McKinley Monument in Niagara Square. 34-year-old Angel Marie Cobb of Buffalo was a passenger in the vehicle and was killed.

Tolbert was taken to ECMC to be treated for various injuries and the district attorney's office said he was found to be under the influence of cocaine and fentanyl at the time of the crash. A small bag containing white powder was found in Tolbert's clothing and the substance was tested and determined to be fentanyl, according to the district attorney.

He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced April 20. He remains held without bail.