Judge finds Buffalo man guilty of assault

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday that a Buffalo man was found guilty of one count of assault in the second degree.

During the early morning hours of Oct. 25, 2021, 44-year-old Jason E. Talley hit a woman in the face with a BB gun.

The assault occurred in the town of Eden, while Talley was inside the victim's vehicle.

Talley then drove the victim to a home in the village of Falconer, where he forced her inside.

Town of Ellicott police officers located the defendant and victim inside of the home. The victim was taken to a hospital where she was treated for cuts and bruises to her face.

Talley will face a maximum of 7 years in prison when he is sentenced on Monday, Dec. 5.