Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jr. Bandits lacrosse player dies in Milwaukee car crash

A lacrosse player from Western New York died in a car crash on Friday in Milwaukee.
Jr. Bandits lacrosse player dies in Milwaukee car crash
Posted

MILWAUKEE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A lacrosse player from Western New York died in a car crash on Friday in Milwaukee. It happened Friday evening at the intersection of North 27 Street and West St. Paul Avenue.

Milwaukee Police said a driver crashed into a car containing six passengers. Two of those passengers died at the scene. The 41-year-old driver was taken into custody.

The two passengers have been identified as Marquette University students Scott Michaud and Noah Snyder. Snyder, a native of Western New York, played for the Jr. Bandits.

WATCH:  Jr. Bandits lacrosse player dies in Milwaukee car crash

Jr. Bandits lacrosse player dies in Milwaukee car crash

Marquette University released this statement Saturday:

"The two students were Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud, both student-athletes on the lacrosse team," the statement said in part. "Both Noah and Scott were strong students, being named to the BIG EAST All-Academic Team at Marquette for maintaining a 3.0 grade point average."

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app