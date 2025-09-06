MILWAUKEE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A lacrosse player from Western New York died in a car crash on Friday in Milwaukee. It happened Friday evening at the intersection of North 27 Street and West St. Paul Avenue.

Milwaukee Police said a driver crashed into a car containing six passengers. Two of those passengers died at the scene. The 41-year-old driver was taken into custody.

The two passengers have been identified as Marquette University students Scott Michaud and Noah Snyder. Snyder, a native of Western New York, played for the Jr. Bandits.

WATCH: Jr. Bandits lacrosse player dies in Milwaukee car crash

Marquette University released this statement Saturday:

"The two students were Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud, both student-athletes on the lacrosse team," the statement said in part. "Both Noah and Scott were strong students, being named to the BIG EAST All-Academic Team at Marquette for maintaining a 3.0 grade point average."

This is an ongoing investigation.