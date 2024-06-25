Journey’s End and Jewish Family Services to receive funding to assist recently resettled refugees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $20 million has been awarded to 17 community-based organizations across the state to assist recently resettled refugees.
According to the governor's office, the state welcomed nearly 4,200 refugees or individuals on Special Immigrant Visas between October 2022 and September 2023.
- 991 from Afghanistan
- 912 from the Democratic Republic of Congo
- 717 from Syria
- 541 from Burma
- 122 from Colombia
The funding will help refugees find jobs while adjusting to their new homes.
“New York State has a proud history of welcoming those displaced by violence or fleeing persecution with open arms. These investments will lift up refugee communities, and represent our unwavering commitment to the possibility and promise they bring to our state.”
Journey’s End Refugee Services Inc. will receive $2.5 million, Jewish Family Services of Western NY – Buffalo will receive $2.7 million and Jewish Family Services of Western NY – Niagara will receive $148,000.
“JFS understands the many hurdles faced by refugee adults and youth as they pursue self-sufficiency and assimilation into their new community, most notably securing and maintaining meaningful employment. By offering refugee-focused career services and providing wrap-around individual and family supports to assist with the transition to a new country and address any barriers to employment, we can better guide refugees on their path towards achieving financial and personal stability.”
Below you can find the full list of recipients:
New York City
- Catholic Charities Community Services, Archdiocese of New York – NYC, $802,400
- Shorefront YM-YWHA of Brighton-Manhattan Beach Inc., $1,469,300
- CAMBA Inc., $400,000
- Center for Family Life in Sunset Park Inc., $548,679
- El Barrio’s Operation Fight Back Inc., $410,000
Long Island
- Catholic Charities of Long Island, $288,500
Mid-Hudson
- Catholic Charities Community Services, Archdiocese of New York – Metro, $333,500
Capital Region
- U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Inc., $1,784,700
- Albany County Opportunity Inc., $342,566
Southern Tier
- American Civic Association Inc., $148,742
Western New York
- Journey’s End Refugee Services Inc., $2,559,604
- Jewish Family Services of Western NY – Buffalo, $2,724,000
- Jewish Family Services of Western NY – Niagara, $148,741
Finger Lakes
- Catholic Charities Family and Community Services, $1,423,427
- Rochester City School District, $1,000,000
Mohawk Valley
- The Center, $1,560,000
Central New York
- Catholic Charities of Onondaga County, $4,055,841