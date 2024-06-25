Journey’s End and Jewish Family Services to receive funding to assist recently resettled refugees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $20 million has been awarded to 17 community-based organizations across the state to assist recently resettled refugees.

According to the governor's office, the state welcomed nearly 4,200 refugees or individuals on Special Immigrant Visas between October 2022 and September 2023.



991 from Afghanistan

912 from the Democratic Republic of Congo

717 from Syria

541 from Burma

122 from Colombia

The funding will help refugees find jobs while adjusting to their new homes.

“New York State has a proud history of welcoming those displaced by violence or fleeing persecution with open arms. These investments will lift up refugee communities, and represent our unwavering commitment to the possibility and promise they bring to our state.” - Gov. Hochul

Journey’s End Refugee Services Inc. will receive $2.5 million, Jewish Family Services of Western NY – Buffalo will receive $2.7 million and Jewish Family Services of Western NY – Niagara will receive $148,000.

“JFS understands the many hurdles faced by refugee adults and youth as they pursue self-sufficiency and assimilation into their new community, most notably securing and maintaining meaningful employment. By offering refugee-focused career services and providing wrap-around individual and family supports to assist with the transition to a new country and address any barriers to employment, we can better guide refugees on their path towards achieving financial and personal stability.” - Jewish Family Services of WNY Chief Executive Officer Molly Carr

Below you can find the full list of recipients:

New York City



Catholic Charities Community Services, Archdiocese of New York – NYC, $802,400

Shorefront YM-YWHA of Brighton-Manhattan Beach Inc., $1,469,300

CAMBA Inc., $400,000

Center for Family Life in Sunset Park Inc., $548,679

El Barrio’s Operation Fight Back Inc., $410,000

Long Island



Catholic Charities of Long Island, $288,500

Mid-Hudson



Catholic Charities Community Services, Archdiocese of New York – Metro, $333,500

Capital Region



U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Inc., $1,784,700

Albany County Opportunity Inc., $342,566

Southern Tier



American Civic Association Inc., $148,742

Western New York



Journey’s End Refugee Services Inc., $2,559,604

Jewish Family Services of Western NY – Buffalo, $2,724,000

Jewish Family Services of Western NY – Niagara, $148,741

Finger Lakes



Catholic Charities Family and Community Services, $1,423,427

Rochester City School District, $1,000,000

Mohawk Valley



The Center, $1,560,000

Central New York

